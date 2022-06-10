"Let him get some singles wins" - NXT Superstar welcomes Apollo Crews with some harsh words

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller has some interesting words for the brand's returning star Apollo Crews.

Crews shocked the wrestling world when he answered Bron Breakker's challenge this week on NXT 2.0. The two men shook hands in the middle of the ring in a mutual show of respect, teasing a matchup for the NXT Championship in the future. The superstar also competed in the main event, tagging with Solo Sikoa to defeat Carmelo Hayes & Grayson Waller.

Waller was not amused by this return. He tweeted that Crews should put this opportunity to good use and focus on getting some wins in the promotion. The NXT star mentioned that he could possibly grant the returning superstar a match after he raked in some wins under his belt.

Here's what the tweet said:

"Let him get some singles wins under his belt, and then maybe I might give him an opportunity"

This is Apollo Crews' second stint with NXT

With this shocking return, Crews joins a long list of WWE Superstars such as AJ Styles, Natalya, Dolph Ziggler and The Miz to appear on the developmental brand this year.

The self-proclaimed Nigerian Prince had previously been a part of NXT when the brand was still finding its footing. He signed with the promotion back in 2015 and appeared on the show till 2016. During that year's brand split, he was called on to the main roster as part of SmackDown.

The 34-year-old superstar had a successful main roster run in WWE and managed to win the United States Championship as well as the Intercontinental Championship.

Apollo Crews will definitely have his eyes on the NXT Championship and this time Commander Azeez will not be there to have his back. It will be interesting to see how the former champion goes about his business in this new setting with a bunch of young talent trying to make their name at his expense.

