"Greatest heel turn in wrestling" - Chris Masters compares Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and more (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters discussed wrestling’s greatest heel turns on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop.

Chris Masters performed for WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011. He worked with several high-profile WWE Superstars during that time, including John Cena and Shawn Michaels.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Chris Masters said Hulk Hogan’s WCW heel turn in 1996 is among the greatest in wrestling history. He also mentioned Shawn Michaels’ heel turn on Marty Jannetty (Wrestling Challenge, 1992), as well as Bret Hart and Steve Austin’s double turn (WrestleMania 13).

“It culminated in WWF [WWE] because after that he goes on and had that match with The Rock [WrestleMania X8] where it’s total, ‘Welcome home, Hogan.’ After all those years, it’s like he’s coming back to the WWE, WWF, and they gave him that reception, and then shortly thereafter you got the red and yellow Hulk back again too.

“You said the greatest heel turn in wrestling and that’s where I was kind of stuck. I’m not disagreeing with you – I think it was the most impactful heel turn in history.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Chris Masters’ thoughts on wrestling’s top heel turns. He also discussed his own experience of working with Shawn Michaels in 2005.

Chris Masters on Shawn Michaels’ heel turn

Shawn Michaels' attack on Marty Jannetty

In January 1992, Shawn Michaels ended his seven-year alliance with Marty Jannetty on an episode of Wrestling Challenge. The Heartbreak Kid superkicked his tag team partner before throwing him through Brutus Beefcake’s barbershop window.

Chris Masters said Michaels’ betrayal was so impactful due to Jannetty bleeding after he was thrown through the window. He added that Michaels’ 2005 heel turn on Hulk Hogan was also executed well.