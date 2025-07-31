  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • "Greek Goddess" - CM Punk questions Rhea Ripley's relationship with WWE star in utter disbelief

"Greek Goddess" - CM Punk questions Rhea Ripley's relationship with WWE star in utter disbelief

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:46 GMT
The WWE star had something to say (Credit: WWE.com)
The WWE star had something to say (Credit: WWE.com)

CM Punk has now questioned one of Rhea Ripley's relationships. He says he was in utter disbelief due to it.

Ad

CM Punk was being interviewed with Rhea Ripley on EmansReviews, where he spoke about WWE: Unreal and how there was concern from the fans about it exposing the business. In response, the star decided to call out Dominik Mysterio.

He said that WWE had asked Dominik Mysterio to be in an onscreen relationship with Rhea Ripley and mentioned how that was far more unbelievable than anything that was being done on WWE's new show. He said that the storyline caused the company a major issue as it exposed the business. He compared Ripley to a Greek Goddess, and then went on to say that her dating Dominik made no sense to anyone at all.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Dude, one time, they wanted her to be in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio. Who's going to believe that? Who's going to believe that? 'Hey everybody, here's this Greek Goddess, and she's with this f**king nerd.' Come on. Come on. That exposes the business more than anything we're going to do on Netflix. Because who's going to believe that? Dominik Mysterio, that little b***h."
Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen whether she enters a relationship with him again.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications