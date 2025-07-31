"Greek Goddess" - CM Punk questions Rhea Ripley's relationship with WWE star in utter disbelief

CM Punk has now questioned one of Rhea Ripley's relationships. He says he was in utter disbelief due to it.CM Punk was being interviewed with Rhea Ripley on EmansReviews, where he spoke about WWE: Unreal and how there was concern from the fans about it exposing the business. In response, the star decided to call out Dominik Mysterio.He said that WWE had asked Dominik Mysterio to be in an onscreen relationship with Rhea Ripley and mentioned how that was far more unbelievable than anything that was being done on WWE's new show. He said that the storyline caused the company a major issue as it exposed the business. He compared Ripley to a Greek Goddess, and then went on to say that her dating Dominik made no sense to anyone at all.&quot;Dude, one time, they wanted her to be in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio. Who's going to believe that? Who's going to believe that? 'Hey everybody, here's this Greek Goddess, and she's with this f**king nerd.' Come on. Come on. That exposes the business more than anything we're going to do on Netflix. Because who's going to believe that? Dominik Mysterio, that little b***h.&quot;It remains to be seen whether she enters a relationship with him again.If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.