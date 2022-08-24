"There’s no rules over there" – Greg Gagne describes getting knocked out by WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

AWA legend Greg Gagne recently spoke about wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen at the Tokyo Dome.

Gagne is the son of the legendary Verne Gagne and was a staple of the American Wrestling Association during the '80s. He won the AWA Tag Team Championship and the AWA World Television Championship twice in his career. The legend also made sporadic appearances for WWE during that time.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Greg Gagne spoke about a chaotic tag team match in Japan. Gagne and Jim Brunzell faced Stan Hansen and Bruiser Brody at the show. The veteran also mentioned how he and Brunzell were busted open before the match even started.

"We get in the ring and Jim and I kinda talking. We hear the crowd go, 'Here they come.' All of a sudden, Jim gets hit with a cowbell, I get hit with a chain, out of the ring we go. They run us through the crowd of people, hit us with the fire extinguisher, we both get cut before we get the match going. There’s no rules over there." (From 13:39 - 14:03)

He detailed that Brody held him in the ring while Stan planted him with one of his vicious lariats that left him unconscious.

"We get up in the ring now and wrestle them for about 37 minutes. Finally, Jim had tagged me. Somehow Brody had Jim, and Jim had tagged me. I came off the top rope with an elbow knocked Brody to his knees. While I did, I see Brunzell get fired out over the top rope by Hansen. Brody from his knees bear hugs me and traps my arms. I look up and here comes Hansen with the lariat and that’s the last thing I remember." (From 14:22 - 14:57)

Stan Hansen was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE recognized Stan Hansen's contributions to the business and immortalized him in the Hall of Fame Class of 2016.

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Vader introduced Hansen and dubbed him one of the best ever to set foot inside the squared circle. In his acceptance speech, Hansen showed a more humble side to him and thanked fans and fellow wrestlers for their support throughout his career.

