"He was very, very green" - WWE Hall of Famer's son recalls Scott Hall's early days in the business (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and former AWA Television Champion Greg Gagne spoke about Scott Hall and what it was like working with him during the early days of Hall's career.

The Bad Guy made a name for himself when he broke into AWA as "Magnum" Scott Hall back in 1985. AWA promoter at the time, Verne Gagne, was highly impressed with Hall and wanted to push him as the top star in the promotion.

Greg Gagne was the latest guest on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The veteran mentioned that Hall came up from Kansas. He stated that Hall was fairly inexperienced during his early days but picked it up quickly while tagging with Curt Henning, who would later be known in WWE as "Mr. Perfect".

Here's what Gagne had to say about the former Kliq member:

"Scott, we brought him from Kansas city. He came up from Bob Geigel. He was very, very green. We worked with him a lot, then we tagged him with Curt Hennig. Curt was really moving up fast, had a good feel for it and Scott learned a lot from him. He turned out to be a phenomenal talent. It was a sad day. Scott was a good guy. Just good guy playing a bad guy, which he was a bad guy, but he was a good guy too. He'll be missed. He was terrific." (from 11:25 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Several superstars paid tribute to Scott Hall

As news of Hall's departure broke, fans and superstars took to social media to post tributes to the Bad Guy. Triple H, Mick Foley, JBL, and Kevin Owens were among the many superstars past and present to mourn Hall's passing.

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



RIP



God Bless the Bad Guy 🏽 And once again, WWE gets it right.RIP #ScottHall God Bless the Bad Guy And once again, WWE gets it right.RIP #ScottHall God Bless the Bad Guy 🙏🏽 https://t.co/M6YuMLEwh2

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.



#RIPScottHall twitter.com/wwe/status/150… WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries - a legend inside and outside the ring.My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him. Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries - a legend inside and outside the ring.My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.#RIPScottHall twitter.com/wwe/status/150…

John Layfield @JCLayfield WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. twitter.com/wwe/status/150… Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. twitter.com/wwe/status/150…

Arguably one of the most charismatic wrestlers to ever grace the ring, Scott Hall was a former four-time Intercontinental Champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Edited by Pratik Singh