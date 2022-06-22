"Somebody hit me up" - Former UFC and NFL star Greg Hardy asks WWE and AEW to give him a call

Former UFC and NFL star Greg Hardy recently called upon either WWE or AEW to sign him to a contract as an in-ring performer.

After recently being released from his UFC contract, Greg Hardy has now signed a new deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, Hardy has also expressed his interest in a possible professional wrestling career.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former Dallas Cowboy stated that he is ready to flex his muscles in a wrestling ring.

"Somebody hit me up, AEW, WWE, hit me up. I’m down,’ Hardy said. “I’ll get in the gym right now. I’ll show up with the Monday night muscles and jump off the side of the rope on anybody." Hardy added: "It has to be entertainment level stuff. You can’t just come out with tights on and have a six-pack unless you’re Brock Lesnar or The Rock. I’m an old school fan. I would love to get in there. I’m waiting for the call." H/T Wrestling News

Stars like Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez, and Brock Lesnar have plied their trade in both UFC and WWE over the years. As such, the possibility of Hardy showing up in a wrestling ring may not be out of the question.

Brock Lesnar on the differences between working for the UFC and WWE

The Beast has been one of the few stars who has managed to achieve success in both promotions, becoming a world champion as a fighter and pro wrestler.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar talked about the differences between working with Dana White in the UFC compared to Vince McMahon in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I have a lot of respect for both men, but, dealing with Dana, it’s just a totally different business approach. I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince more as a father figure actually, because I’ve learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana." H/T Give Me Sport

While WWE is scripted and UFC is not, both promotions - as Brock Lesnar himself admitted - have a similar business model.

