Details on The Ultimate Warrior demanding a pay raise at non-WWE event in 1993

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine says The Ultimate Warrior once helped him earn more money at an event in Austria in 1993.

On April 27, 1993, The Ultimate Warrior defeated Hercules in the main event of a World Wrestling Superstars (WWS) show in Vienna, Austria. The penultimate match of the night saw Valentine lose against another former WWE star, Jake Roberts.

Speaking to Title Match Network, Valentine said he and Warrior threatened to leave the event before their matches unless they received more money. The promoter of the show agreed to their demands and gave both men a “significant” pay raise:

“He [the promoter] comes in with these Halliburtons [briefcases] - everybody used to have Halliburtons back in the day - and they were full of hundred dollar bills of money,” Valentine said. “And I’m not gonna say how much more I got, but it was a significant amount. I never knew Warrior that well before that but then I said, ‘Man, you’re a hell of a guy, thank you.’ I mean, I at least doubled or tripled my money. We went out and wrestled and I went out and wrestled Jake. Ever since then, fond memories of The Ultimate Warrior.”

Summerslam 1991 The Ultimate Warrior, Mean Gene and Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/3d1vXLX2ex — Dave Pierce (@TheEnforcer82) August 4, 2018

The Ultimate Warrior also threatened to no-show WWE SummerSlam 1991 over a financial dispute. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon agreed to pay Warrior more money before suspending him immediately after the pay-per-view.

Greg Valentine on The Ultimate Warrior’s death

Greg Valentine is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion

The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 5, 2014. Three days later, he died at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack.

Warrior had a reputation as someone who was difficult to deal with behind the scenes. However, Greg Valentine said he only has good memories from his time working with the WWE legend:

“It’s so sad that he got put in the Hall of Fame and died a couple of days later,” he added. “That was just tragic, but I had a lot of time for Warrior. He was different, you know. Smart guy and good memories.”

Only one thing comes to mind when we think of #GlobalRunningDay...@UltimateWarrior pic.twitter.com/sDGZdZk3pB — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2016

Greg Valentine added that he saw The Ultimate Warrior at wrestling conventions after their full-time in-ring careers ended. They also spoke backstage at WrestleMania 30, two days before Warrior’s death.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda Wrestling section improve. Take a 30-second survey now!