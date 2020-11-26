Grizzled Young Veterans return on tonight's NXT

There was a surprising return tonight on WWE NXT. James Drake and Zack Gibson, collectively known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, returned to the black and gold brand by attacking Chase Parker and Matt Martel of Ever-Rise.

After laying out Ever-Rise, Gibson said the team was back to remind everyone that they will soon once again be recognized as "NXT's number one."

The return of the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions certainly helps increase the depth of the tag team division in the black and gold brand, something that has been desperately needed for months now.

NXT strengthens their tag team division with James Drake and Zack Gibson

The Grizzled Young Veterans haven't been seen on WWE television since the middle of February before the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe. With the recent returns of Toni Storm and Pete Dunne, it appears that WWE finally has the ability to bring their talents back from overseas to bolster the NXT brand.

It will be interesting to see what NXT has in mind for Gibson and Drake going forward over the next several weeks.

Were you surprised by the return of the Grizzled Young Veterans? Who would you like to see them matched up against on a future edition of NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.