NXT: Grizzled Young Veterans advance in the Dusty Tag Team Classic

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic got off to a great start as the Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise tonight on WWE NXT to advance in the tournament.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions looked confident and brazen as always, but Chase Parker and Matt Martel's team did not go down without a fight.

Zack Gibson and James Drake had competed in the last Dusty Tag Team Classic tournament and made it to the finals. However, they were defeated by the team of Pete Dunne and current RAW Superstar Riddle, The BroserWeights.

GYV, however, made their intentions clear a few weeks ago on the black and gold brand when they returned and started to take over the NXT tag team division in 2021.

Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Ever-Rise on NXT

The match began with Ever-Rise talking trash to GYV, but Gibson and Drake let their fists and feet do the talking by bringing the offense to the Canadian tag team. However, Ever-Rise did not go easy on the Vets in the early part of the match.

Ultimately, a slew of double-team maneuvers from the British tag team softened up Ever-Rise. In the end, a Ticket to Mayhem on Parker made sure that the Grizzled Young Vets got the win.

Even though GYV have cleared their first trial, they should expect more challenges in their later rounds as this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is filled with top tag teams and former champions.

Former champions like The Undisputed Era, Breezango, Imperium, and up and coming teams like Legado del Fantasma and Drake Maverick and Killian Dain will spice things up for sure.

Also, a new team named MSK is set to debut tonight against the team of Jake Atlas and Isaiah Swerve Scott. RAW tag team Lucha House Party will also participate in the Dusty Cup. They are scheduled to go up against Imperium.

