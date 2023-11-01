"Gross, nobody wants that!" - Byron Saxton flirts with female WWE star

A female WWE star has posted a hilarious video featuring backstage interviewer Byron Saxton.

Nia Jax is back in WWE and is now eyeing the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. She will compete in a Fatal Five-Way match for the coveted title in Saudi Arabia.

Nia Jax is good friends with Byron Saxton. She recently shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, he can be seen singing a song for Jax, to which she responds with, "Gross, nobody wants that!" Saxton then sings, "My favorite lady!" while she seems unimpressed.

Will Nia Jax win her second WWE Women's Title in Saudi Arabia?

Nia Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion and won the belt by defeating Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34. She has never won a singles women's title since that big victory. It remains to be seen if she will take Rhea Ripley's Women's World title at Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see Nia Jax win a Women's title. Here's what he said on his Hall of Fame podcast:

“I said Nia should have a run with the belt a long time ago, way before she left the company and all that. But I also said if you can get the belt on Nia, who’s gonna beat her? Who’s gonna take it away from her? It’s one of those type of things, like booking yourself in a corner. I do wanna see Nia Jax in that monster role, but it’s kind of hard when I watch Nia because she’s a beautiful girl, and she plays the beautiful girl role, the beautiful monster." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Crown Jewel 2023 is mere days away. Fans won't have to wait for long to find out if Jax ends up winning the Women's World Title in Riyadh.

