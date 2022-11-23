"Grow a freaking set" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE for weakly booking current faction following Rhea Ripley's assault on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed Bianca Belair's team following Rhea Ripley's attack on this week's RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The EST of WWE mentioned that she will reveal the fifth member of her team later. Following her team's confrontation with Damage CTRL and Ripley, the latter was scheduled for a match with Asuka.

After The Eradicator defeated Asuka, a brawl broke out between the two teams, with Ripley taking out each one of them before getting wiped out at the hands of Mia Yim.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Bianca Belair and her stablemates. The former WWE writer suggested that the stars should have revealed their fifth member.

"If I am the freaking USA Network you're cutting a promo on, you're not telling us who the fifth member is till SmackDown? Are you kidding? I thought for sure they were gonna reveal at the end, I thought for sure! When they didn't, I'm like, 'Bro, what are you guys, the welcome mat?' I would be cutting such a promo on them tomorrow morning. Like bro, grow a freaking set. Your show's not good enough for them to reveal the fifth party?" (55:02 - 55:42)

Vince Russo also criticized WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was full of criticism for WWE's booking of RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley.

In continuation of the same interview, Russo mentioned that the company should've put The Eradicator in the opening match.

He suggested:

"You wanna at least try to draw a number. Put freaking Rhea Ripley in the match! We'd have put Chyna. Chyna would've been in that match. Put Rhea Ripley in the freaking match bro and put another girl at the end. You didn't need her in that spot."

It will be interesting to see how Damage CTRL and Ripley end their rivalry with Bianca's team.

