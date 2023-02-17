"Grudge-holding son of a b**ch" - Vince McMahon blasted by WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star for controversial storyline

Vince McMahon has often been on the receiving end of criticism from WWE Superstars, both past and present. That was the case yet again as he came under scrutiny from AEW manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

The WWE Hall of Famer battled personal issues related to substance abuse in the 1990s. He overcame them and made a return to the company in 1996, where he was given a spiritual babyface persona.

Jake Roberts attributed that persona and the accompanying storyline to a grudge held on to by Vince McMahon. On the Snake Pit podcast, the 67-year-old revealed that he was not too keen on the character.

"I didn’t like it. It was Vince taking a shot. When you leave Vince McMahon and he’s not the one firing you and getting rid of you, he doesn’t like it. He holds a grudge. He’s a grudge-holding son of a b**ch and he’ll take his time to get ya’ too. He’ll start doing little things and then he’ll graduate to maybe Jerry Lawler throwing whiskey in my face and making a joke out of that s**t."

Roberts further explained why it should have never been done:

"You know, they don’t make jokes out of that s**t anymore. It should have never been done. Jerry Lawler himself speaks up about that. And it was horrible to be asked to do it, and especially with where I was coming from. I mean, you’re going to persecute me for being a Christian? Really? Wow, dude," said Jake Roberts. (h/t: eWrestlingNews)

Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE

Vince McMahon is probably the most important person in pro-wrestling history. He was the brains behind WWE becoming the global juggernaut it is today. In 2022, the 77-year-old shocked the world when he announced his retirement amidst accusations of sexual misdemeanors and hush money payments.

He made his return to the company in early 2023. JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler were removed from WWE’s board of directors, effective immediately by the former Royal Rumble winner via a written consent order, and they were replaced by himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios.

Additionally, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from all her positions within the company, making Nick Khan the sole CEO. Triple H continues to operate as the CCO and head booker.

