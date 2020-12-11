The Guerrillas of Destiny have finally ended the World Tag League curse. The Bullet Club duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa has won the 2020 World Tag League after another instant classic against FinJuice in the final of the tournament.

After a back-and-forth match that lasted well over 20 minutes, G.O.D got the pinfall victory over the team of Juice Robinson and David Finlay. However, the conclusion to the match was controversial in typical Bullet Club fashion.

Guerillas of Destiny win the World Tag League 2020

Heading into this year's NJPW World Tag League, the team of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa was determined to end the curse of failing to win the tournament. After having beaten the likes of the Dangerous Tekkers, Shingo Takagi & SANADA, and other Bullet Club teams in the tournament, G.O.D secured their place in the finals against last year's winners, FinJuice.

In the early stages of the match, the referee Marty Asami decided to ban Jado from ringside to make sure that the G.O.D manager didn't cause any trouble. While FinJuice occasionally came close to winning the match, Jado made his way out and provided enough distraction for Tama and Loa to pick up the win.

Jado's distraction proved to be the turning point, as KENTA made his way out to the ring and hit Juice Robinson with the IWGP US Title briefcase. The #1 contender to Jon Moxley's IWGP US title repaid the favor to G.O.D from NJPW Royal Quest in the process.

What's next for Guerillas of Destiny?

The win marked G.O.D's first-ever NJPW World Tag League win. The duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa will be challenging for the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom, as the Bullet Club duo prepares for a showdown against Dangerous Tekkers.

The Suzuki Gun duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi have dominated the NJPW tag team scenario, but G.O.D being six-time IWGP Tag Team Champions will prove to be a tough test for Zack and Taichi.