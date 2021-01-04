Guerrillas of Destiny win their 7th IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 14

The first title change of Wrestle Kingdom 15 occurred in the second match of Night One, as the Guerrillas of Destiny won the IWPG Tag Team Championships. The duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa won the tag titles for the 7th time together after beating Dangerous Tekkers.

In what could eventually stand out to be one of the best matches of Wrestle Kingdom 15, the Bullet Club duo put on an instant classic with the now-former champions. The finish to the match, however, was not without the usual shenanigans, as Tama Tonga used the iron finger on Taichi to create the biggest opening of the match.

Tanga Loa then followed-up with the Apesh*t on Taichi to get the pinfall win, whereas Zack Sabre Jr. was taken out by a Gun Stun from Tama Tonga. Another Suzuki Gun member who accompanied Zack and Taichi to the ring, Douki, was held on the outside by Jado, as it allowed Loa to secure the win and the tag belts.

With their win over Dangerous Tekkers, the Guerrillas of Destiny have now surpassed TenCozy's record for most IWGP Tag Title reigns. On course to their journey to Wrestle Kingdom 15, the Guerrillas of Destiny also won their first-ever World Tag League title when they beat FinJuice last year.

Guerrillas of Destiny's dominance in NJPW

The Guerrillas of Destiny have been Bullet Club's primary heavyweight tag team ever since Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows departed from NJPW. The duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have dominated the tag scene in New Japan for a while, and with their first-ever title win at Wrestle Kingdom, Tama and Tanga are now seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions.

The Guerrillas of Destiny are expected to defend their IWGP Tag Team Championships in what could be an instant rematch against Dangerous Tekkers. However, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa's primary goal will be to enjoy a reign that lasts longer than their previous 315-day reign.