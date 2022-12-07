"Guess who's in the headlines?" - Wrestling star opens up on Braun Strowman's "floppy floppers" comment (Exclusive)

Current NWA star Flip Gordon recently spoke about WWE star Braun Strowman and his comments about high-flying superstars.

The Monster of All Monsters was in the news after his WWE Crown Jewel match against Omos. He took a shot at high-flyers and star ratings, mocking them and proclaiming that big, giant men would always draw more eyeballs than the so-called "floppy floppers."

On this week's episode of UnSKripted, Gordon mentioned that he was good friends with Braun. He detailed that the two were a lot alike in the sense that they both enjoyed getting people worked up on social media. He felt that Braun's flippy comment was fine as long as it was getting him headlines.

"I love Braun Strowman by the way. Me and him are good buddies. I love that he knows how to get a good reaction. I had to delete my Twitter becuase I was having too much fun with it. I love poking people's buttons, I love getting reactions. I should do a gimmick as the Instigator because I love instigating people. If you're gonna sell for me, why would I stop? I feel Braun's the same way. He's like, 'Man these people keep selling for me. I'm gonna keep going.' Guess who's in the headlines every time he does it? Braun Strowman." [12:22 - 12:58]

You can watch the full episode here:

Braun Strowman is currently in a feud with The Imperium

Despite a shocking loss in the SmackDown World Cup semi-finals against eventual winner Ricochet, Braun is still gunning for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

The behemoth has already had a few run-ins with Imperium, and things haven't turned out too well for the trio. This past week on SmackDown, Strowman chased Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci backstage, as the two ran out of the arena.

WWE @WWE After getting involved in the match between @TrueKofi and @Gunther_AUT , Braun Strowman chased Imperium back through the back of the arena. #SmackDown After getting involved in the match between @TrueKofi and @Gunther_AUT, Braun Strowman chased Imperium back through the back of the arena. #SmackDown https://t.co/qobdDfqy3L

Do you think Gunther and Strowman are on a collision course? Sound off your predictions in the comments section below.

