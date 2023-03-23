Wayne Swinny, who played Batista's WWE entrance theme riff, passes away at 59

Saliva founder Wayne Swinny, who played WWE legend Batista's entrance theme guitar riff, has passed away at 59.

Batista's WWE theme, "I Walk Alone," has been dubbed by many fans as one of the greatest entrance themes of all time. For those unaware, the entrance theme was produced by the popular band Saliva, with Wayne Swinny doing guitar riffs for the same.

Swinny was a founding member of Saliva. He suffered a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday. Mere hours later, a representative stated that Swinny had passed away while on tour. Former Saliva member Josey Scott penned a heartfelt message for the late guitarist on his official Instagram handle:

"I have no words. Just the love, and the little moments, and the looks that we shared, just between us and the fans, on stage, after stage, all over the world, that no one will ever know. Playing music, and writing music with a man like Wayne Swinny, for as long as we did, like we did, in all those places we did, is so very intimate. It was a love we shared together, and I will go into eternity holding on to that love, and those memories. Forever #TheToxicTwins."

Saliva's "I Walk Alone" was included in WWE's 2006 Wreckless Intent album

In 2006, WWE released an album titled Reckless Intent. The album was basically a compilation of entrance themes of top superstars. It was a sequel to WWF Forceable Entry, an album released in early 2002.

In addition to Batista's "I Walk Alone," Reckless Intent featured several other hit themes like "Burn in My Light" (Randy Orton), "I'm Comin'" (MVP), and "Some Bodies Gonna Get It" (Mark Henry).

Swinny's passing has left the music world in mourning. The Sportskeeda community sends its heartfelt condolences to the late guitarist's family and friends.

