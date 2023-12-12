Gunther accepts 20-time champion's challenge for his title, but there's a major twist

Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in WWE in an era that is equipped with stellar champions like Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley. The Ring General accepted a rematch on the latest episode of RAW against a 20-time champion and a future Hall of Famer, but there is one major catch involved.

During this week's episode of RAW in Cleveland, Ohio, hometown hero Johnny Gargano teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa and a "mystery partner" to face the Imperium's trio of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The mystery partner turned out to be The Miz, who helped them pick up the win against Imperium.

After the match, The Ring General was scolding both of his stablemates before the 20-time champion The Miz confronted him to ask for another shot at the Intercontinental Championship. A frustrated Gunther accepted The A-Lister's challenge but with one condition, if The Miz loses, he can never challenge for the Intercontinental Championship as long as the Imperium leader holds the title.

Expand Tweet

The Miz had an impressive feud with the current Intercontinental Champion but fell short just like every other challenger before him.

It will be interesting to see whether DIY comes to The Miz's aid in the build-up to the match to neutralize Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Expand Tweet

Can The Miz finally end Gunther's record-breaking title reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.