"All or nothing"- Gunther is aiming to be the top guy in WWE

WWE Superstar Gunther has expressed his desire to be the top guy in the company.

The Ring General made his main roster debut in April this year after dominating NXT UK for two years. He was the NXT UK Champion for a staggering 870 days and decimated everyone on his path to greatness. Gunther is currently a member of the SmackDown roster and recently defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking about his future in a post shared by BT Sports WWE official Twitter account, the powerhouse stated that he is aiming for the very top and wants to stand in the ring with the best the company has to offer:

"Joining SmackDown or coming to the main roster and the United States, I didn't do that because I wanted to be a medium guy, and want to achieve a little something and then leave there. No. I'm here to be the top guy and that's what I'm going to aim for in the long term. I want to be 'The Guy' of the company and to be in the ring with the best the company has to offer. That's what I'm aiming for. Whatever way that will go, nobody knows. But that's what I'm here for. It's basically all or nothing."

Gunther has been unstoppable since making his WWE SmackDown debut

After conquering the NXT UK division, The Ring General transitioned to the United States earlier this year in search of a new challenge.

The former NXT UK Champion made his WWE main roster debut in April this year alongside his stablemate Ludwig Kaiser (fka Marcel Barthel). It didn't take long for him to establish himself on the blue brand as he made short work of his opponents.

Earlier this month, Gunther captured his first title on the main roster after defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General also got the better of the high-flyer in a rematch on last week's SmackDown.

Gunther is currently one of the best performers on the WWE roster. His hard-hitting style, paired with a larger-than-life persona, makes him a great contender to lead the company down the line.

