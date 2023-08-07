Gunther believes hosting WrestleMania in first-time-ever location is possible

Gunther believes that it is possible for WrestleMania to take place in a new location that was recently teased on TV.

John Cena made a surprising appearance at this year's Money in the Bank premium live event to tease the possibility of WWE hosting WrestleMania in London, which seemed to get everyone excited.

WrestleMania, being the company's biggest premium live event, has almost always taken place within the United States. Hence, the possibility of The Show of Shows taking place in London is quite exciting and has gotten a lot of people talking about it.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther spoke to Daily Mail on the possibility of WrestleMania taking place in London, which he is confident can happen if they manage to get the logistics right.

"I think Clash at the Castle proved that selling out those huge stadiums is not a huge deal for WWE at the moment," he said. "The people want to experience it, so if they get the logistics done and everything else that comes with that, because it could be a little bit tricky to run Europe, I really hope it's something they go for." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Gunther doesn't want an on-screen confrontation with The Honky Tonk Man

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship last year, Gunther has been on an epic run. His reign has lasted 423 days, and he is on the cusp of breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record and becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

While many fans would love to see an on-screen confrontation between the two men, Gunther doesn't think it would be a good idea. Speaking to Metro UK, The Ring General stated that nobody would benefit from an on-screen interaction between himself and The Honky Tonk Man.

"No, I don't think so. I think he [The Honky Tonk Man] had his time, he's still got the record — it's not broken, we will see what happens. I think I operate on a different level than him when it comes to what we do in the ring. I think my presentation's very different, and also how I carry myself. I think it would just not be a good fit. I don't think anybody would benefit from that," said Gunther. [H/T: Metro UK]

Unless someone can beat The Ring General within the next 31 days, he will break The Honky Tonk Man's record and become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Do you want to see WrestleMania take place in London? Sound off in the comments section.

