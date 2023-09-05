Gunther breaks 35-year-old record tonight on WWE RAW

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther just broke a 35-year-old record with his win tonight on WWE RAW.

Ever since winning the IC Title last year, Gunther has been on a dominant run. He has defeated all opponents put in front of him and has proved himself to be a worthy champion. The Ring General was on the cusp of becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, but one obstacle stood in his way.

Chad Gable has experienced a sudden meteoric rise in WWE, and this has put him in the crosshairs of the Intercontinental Champion. The two men squared off two weeks ago, which resulted in Gunther losing his first singles match on the main roster via countout. Therefore, a rematch was set for tonight.

Both men put on a brutal match. Gable brought the fight to The Ring General and even came close to beating him. However, the Champion retained his title in the end.

With this win, the Ring General will break The Honky Tonk Man's 35-year-old record and become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. We will have to wait and see if anyone will be able to dethrone the Austrian superstar.

What did you make of Gunther's title reign? Sound off in the comments section.

