Gunther breaks character to praise "excellent" former WWE Universal Champion

Despite displaying a stoic on-screen personality, WWE star Gunther has recently complemented the physical attributes of Braun Strowman.

The two stars are set to lock horns this Friday night on SmackDown for the Austrian star's Intercontinental Championship. He has held the prestigious title for more than 210 days and defeated major stars like Rey Mysterio and Ricochet.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, the 35-year-old star was asked for his opinion on Braun Strowman ahead of their clash this Friday night. In response, he praised Strowman for his remarkable physical stature.

"I’m used to 99.9% of all the matches I’ve had in my career, I was the bigger guy or I wrestled someone that was, evenly sized. In this case, I’ll wrestle someone who’s physically strong, heavier and bigger. So, that’s a completely new challenge for me, but I’m excited for it. It’s a new chance for me to prove that I fit in every situation. I can put on an exciting match for the audience. So, I’m looking forward to it. I think Braun is an excellent talent. For his size and his weight, he moves very well. He’s very agile." (H/T Dallas Morning News)

As Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has taken on all comers. He had a stellar match against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle, which received widespread praise from the viewers.

Braun Strowman is ready for Gunther

Since returning to WWE in September 2022, The Monster of all Monsters has run through every superstar that has gotten in his way. However, his opponent this Friday may be too much for him to handle.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, the 6-foot-8 giant gave his thoughts on Gunther's historic reign as Intercontinental Champion.

"Let's see what you got big boy. I'm ready for it. I love a fight, and like I said, he's a big young man. He's hungry. He's had a hell of an Intercontinental Championship reign with some absolute unbelievable matches. Let's keep the train going," said Braun Strowman. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Like Gunther, Braun Strowman has also held the prestigious Intercontinental Championship. However, his reign with the belt in 2020 lasted just over a month.

Who will leave SmackDown this Friday with the Intercontinental Championship? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

