Gunther breaks silence after leaving Jimmy Uso bloodied on WWE RAW

Gunther was unhinged on WWE RAW as he unleashed hell on Jimmy Uso while forcing Jey Uso to watch. The Ring General sent a three-word message following his shocking actions on the red brand.

Ad

The Austrian star warned Jey Uso not to choose him after the latter won the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, the Yeet Master selected the World Heavyweight Champion as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. The Ring General then made it clear that he would make Jey's life hell on the Road to WrestleMania.

Gunther tried to attack Jey on several occasions over the last few weeks but couldn't dampen the OG Bloodline member's spirits. However, the Imperium leader crossed all lines on WWE RAW this Monday as he brutally assaulted Jimmy Uso after defeating him in a humiliating fashion. The Austrian tied his WrestleMania challenger to a rope via a ziplock, and thus, the Royal Rumble winner couldn't do anything but helplessly watch.

Ad

Trending

Following his unhinged action, Gunther sent a three-word message, reminding Jey of his promise. He also posted his image in which Jimmy Uso's blood was all over his body.

The post can be checked out here.

"Welcome to hell," he wrote on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Jey Uso reacts to the shocking turn of events. Uso has looked doubtful of himself in the last few weeks. However, his brother receiving a brutal beat down could reignite the fire in Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback