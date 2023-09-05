Gunther breaks silence after making history on WWE RAW

Gunther not only made history but broke a prestigious WWE record on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last year, Gunther started his dominant reign as the Intercontinental Champion when he made his transition to Friday Night SmackDown and won the title from Ricochet. He remained undefeated on the brand for an entire year before he moved to the red brand.

Last night, The Ring General added his name to the company's history book when he broke Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. Today, he broke his silence in a conventional way with a one-word message. Check it out:

"LEGACY," wrote Gunther.

Expand Tweet

Gunther is now the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time as he surpassed the record previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man.

Chad Gable is not done with Gunther on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy grew to stardom when he, Otis, and Maxxine Durpi became one of the most popular acts on WWE RAW over the past few months. The trio ended up in a feud with Imperium and the Intercontinental Champion.

After defeating Gunther, Gable earned a shot to become the new number-one contender for the title. Last night, Gable took The Ring General to the limit, however, he failed to win the Intercontinental Championship. After the match, Gable vowed that it was not over between them and he would come back for that title. Check it out:

"So you have my word, I swear to you, I swear to everybody, on myself and my career, that’s not the end. I’m taking the Intercontinental Championship. I want him to keep it as long as it freaking takes for me to get a rematch. Because I’m coming back for it, and I swear to god, I’m winning that championship." [H/T - Fightful]

Gable claims that it has become personal for him, and it's now his mission to end the title reign after the champion humiliated him in front of his kids on WWE RAW.

Do you think Chad Gable will become the next Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena