Gunther breaks silence after shocking loss on WWE RAW

Gunther was shocked alongside the WWE Universe when he suffered his first main roster loss at Monday Night RAW. Today, the current Intercontinental Champion broke his silence and addressed his loss to Chad Gable.

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut for Friday Night SmackDown and quickly captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet. After over a year-long reign as champion, The Ring General suffered his first loss on WWE's main roster.

Earlier this month, Chad Gable won Fatal 4 Way and became the new number-one contender. Last week, Gable defeated Gunther when he suplexed him on the outside and won via count-out. Speaking to Jeff Snyder, The Ring General addressed his loss to Gable. Check it out:

"I'm definitely taking pride in my title reign. Ever since I came to the main roster, it didn't take too long until I got my hands on the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, I can leave my own mark and legacy on the title and in the same process, building my own legacy. I've been doing it my way, the way I've always expressed myself in the ring, I'm still doing that and that's something I'm very proud of, obviously. Wins and losses in wrestling are something different than in other sports, but in my situation, it's very important to win because I plan to stay Intercontinental Champion." [H/T - Fightful]

What's next for Gunther on WWE RAW?

Earlier this year, Gunther and Imperium were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual Draft. Meanwhile, the United States Champion Austin Theory left for Friday Night SmackDown. The Ring General faced a handful of challenges on the brand before facing Chad Gable.

Meanwhile, Chad Gable and Otis have gotten over with the crowd in immense fashion after the arrival of the new regime. The new management has used Chad Gable to his fullest as he competed against several top stars on the brand, including Cody Rhodes, in the past.

Last week, Gable got a count-out win over The Ring General during the title match. Gable clearly won the match, but Gunther is still the Intercontinental Champion who is just weeks away from breaking the Honky Tonk Man's illustrious record.

It's evident that WWE is quite high on both stars, and a rematch will surely take place likely on Payback or on the RAW after Honky Tonk Man's record has been broken.

