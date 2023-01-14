Gunther has discussed what being the WWE Intercontinental Champion means to him.

The Ring General captured the title last year after dethroning former champion Ricochet on an episode of SmackDown. He has held it tight ever since and successfully defended it against numerous stars. His match against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle received rave reviews, with many people calling it the best wrestling match of 2022.

He has also been undefeated in pinfall and submission matches since arriving on the blue brand.

Speaking to My San Antonio in a recent interview, Gunther described being the IC Champion as a rewarding experience. He stated that he plans on holding the title for as long as he can:

“It’s obviously a great opportunity to prove myself, and put myself on the map, and in front of a bigger audience than before, and to earn the trust (from WWE) to run with the title, and contribute to its history in my own way. So, it's been a very rewarding experience so far. I plan on continuing as long as I can."

Gunther on becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time

The Ring General is one of the most indomitable forces on WWE SmackDown right now. As of this writing, he has held the gold for over 200 days in his first and current reign. If he remains champion into WrestleMania, he will break The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record.

When asked about this in the aforementioned interview, Gunther said that it's not something that comes to his mind a lot, but it's nice to hear:

"Obviously, it's nice to hear that or read that somewhere. But I'm not a big numbers and statistics guy to be honest. So, it's like never, on my mind a lot. But obviously, when you read it or somebody tells you it's nice to put that stamp or my own stamp on it in the history of it.”

The Ring General is currently scheduled to defend his title against Braun Strowman on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

