Gunther comments on his potential challenger for WWE SummerSlam

With his run as Intercontinental Champion approaching record levels, Gunther has been asked which WWE star he would like to face at SummerSlam.

The Austrian has been booked as one of WWE's biggest stars over the past year, with many expecting him to become part of the world title picture further down the line.

During a recent interview on the Ten Count, Gunther was asked which superstar he'd like to face on Saturday, August 5, in Detroit.

"To be honest, especially since [Imperium] just got drafted to RAW, I think there's a lot of fresh matchups that could be done. I think I'm in a position right now where there's a target on my back, and it's on everybody else to come after me. I don't have to identify people that I want to go after. That's not the position I'm in." (H/T SEScoops)

Check out the full interview below:

Currently, Gunther is not set to defend his championship at the next major Premium Live Event, Money In The Bank, which is set to go on Saturday, July 1, in London, England.

Gunther on potentially making history in WWE

Since capturing the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022, the leader of Imperium is now approaching the 454-day reign of The Honky Tonk Man, a WWE record that has stood for more than 40 years.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino on Cincy 3:60, Gunther, whose current reign stands at 372 days, was asked how it would feel to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"It would be, obviously, a great accomplishment and maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career, to that date," Gunther admitted. "But also, there’s still some time to go, and I try to focus on what’s right in front of me and make the best out of that situation. I don’t try to get caught up in the future with what ifs and what could happen, even though it’s not that far away. I think once it’s all said and done, I’ll be able to lean back and enjoy it a little bit. It would be very rewarding and a big accomplishment." (H/T Fightful)

During his reign as Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman.

Will Gunther become the longest-reining Intercontinental Champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

