Gunther shares his thoughts on working empty arena matches on NXT UK

WWE Superstar Gunther recently shared his thoughts on working empty arena matches in NXT UK during the pandemic.

The Intercontinental Champion will be defending his title against Sheamus at the upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle. The event will air live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

Before coming to the main roster, the man formerly named Walter was the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in the brand's history, holding the belt for a staggering 870 days from 2019-21. He eventually dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov in August last year at NXT TakeOver 36.

In a recent interview on Witty Whittier's YouTube channel, the Austrian superstar claimed that he enjoyed working in emply arenas for NXT UK in 2021-21:

“I enjoyed those events we had in empty arenas [in NXT UK],” he said. “Our shows happened in an empty building … For the style I have, a very physical style in the ring, I think I benefited from it a lot too. But to finally be back in an arena with an audience and have that feeling back is definitely the preferred choice.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Gunther has since made his way to the US, received a name change, debuted on the main roster, and won the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther commented on the announcement of NXT Europe

Gunther recently took to Twitter to comment on the announcement of WWE forming NXT Europe.

NXT UK will be going on "hiatus" after the Worlds Collide event on September 4. The company will be launching NXT Europe in 2023, possibly putting an end to the developmental brand's UK branch.

The Intercontinental Champion, being from Austria, is the flagbearer of European wrestling in WWE. He shared his thoughts about the formation of the continent-wide brand on Twitter:

"The whole of Europe has a rich history of Pro Wrestling. In the last decade, a lot of people have unselfishly put in the work to revive this great sport at our doorsteps. Im excited for the talent and fans."

WWE recently released several stars from NXT UK while many others appeared on the US branch of the show. It's becoming very clear that the current incarnation of the show is coming to an end.

