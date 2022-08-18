Gunther breaks silence following major WWE announcement 

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently sent a message following WWE's massive announcement of their new brand, NXT Europe.

Earlier today, Fox News reported that the global juggernaut was launching the exclusive NXT Europe brand, replacing NXT UK, in 2023. Moments later, WWE confirmed the development with an official statement on their website.

It included a comment from NXT's creative head, Shawn Michaels, who stated that following their success in the region, they are now aiming to expand extensively.

As expected, this development was warmly received by the wrestling community, with many fans and wrestlers sharing their happiness on social media platforms. One among them was SmackDown Superstar Gunther, who is of Austrian origin.

The Intercontinental Champion tweeted that several people have kept the tradition of wrestling alive in Europe over the last decade. Gunther added that he's excited for both fans and talents for what lies ahead. Check it out below:

"The whole of Europe has a rich history of Pro Wrestling. In the last decade, a lot of people have unselfishly put in the work to revive this great sport at our doorsteps. Im excited for the talent and fans," tweeted Gunther

WWE NXT Europe could put the spotlight on many talents

Though fans often criticize that WWE puts way too much content every week, it's safe to say many talents haven't received the spotlight they deserve. This is why a new brand could be a launch pad for many future main eventers in the company.

Moreover, it's safe to say that NXT UK has become stagnant of late, and a new show replacing it could inject some much-needed life into the programming.

It'll be interesting to see if the company can lure talented free agents from the continent to bring a local flavor to the brand. Whatever the case, the future looks exciting for both the global juggernaut and the wrestling business as a whole.

Are you excited about WWE launching a new brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

