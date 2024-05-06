Gunther compared to Hitler; 46-year-old WWE star deletes controversial tweet

A top WWE Superstar took a massive shot at Gunther before deleting the controversial tweet.

Sheamus and Gunther are all set to battle it out in a singles match in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. The two superstars have been trading shots at each other on Twitter since the match was announced.

Sheamus recently put up a tweet comparing The Ring General to Hitler. It didn't take long for him to delete the controversial tweet. The star wrote that Gunther was an Austrian with a funny haircut, with a love for military coats, and betrayed his Italian ally.

"Hmmm.. an Austrian with a funny haircut, has a thing for military style coats, proclaims superiority over others, hangs out with Germans and betrays his Italian ally.."

Here is a screenshot of the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Gunther on his epic encounter with Sheamus at Clash at the Castle 2022

The two in-ring veterans had an instant classic at Clash at the Castle 2022. The 20-minute encounter ended with The Ring General picking up a big win and retaining his Intercontinental Title.

Gunther was also appreciative of Sheamus and remarked that he was a great opponent.

"Overall, it was great. I think Clash at the Castle was good for me because it was the first big pay-per-view match for me, or PLE as we say now. I could just showcase myself, showcase to the audience what I do. I think the style of match I put on is nothing they have really seen on that scale before. I think that’s why it stood out and why it was special, and Sheamus was a great opponent. He doesn’t stop, so you really gotta put a lot of effort into keeping the guy down." [H/T Fightful]

Sheamus is a former King of the Ring tournament winner. He won the coveted crown way back in 2010. The Celtic Warrior would love to win the tournament again, 14 years later.