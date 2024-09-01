Gunther confirms major Cody Rhodes WWE plans; talks about The American Nightmare's 'sacrifice'

Gunther recently discussed the sacrifice Cody Rhodes made at WWE Bash in Berlin, while also confirming future plans for The American Nightmare. The Ring General was in the main event of the first-ever premium live event in Germany, with Rhodes opening the show.

In an interview with the Gorilla Position after the show, Gunther acknowledged that he and Cody are on the same team. Their position on the show didn't matter although he admitted that the Undisputed WWE Champion took one for the team on Saturday.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion also confirmed that he'll likely return the favor at WWE Bad Blood. He expects Rhodes to be in the main event since it will be held in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

"Of course, we're competitors but we still play for the same team on the other hand, and I think today was very fitting that I was the one walking out last. I guess Bad Blood, that's in Georgia. I think that's very fitting that Cody will be there last. So yeah, we will see, obviously, competitors, on the other hand, teammates, and whatever fits the occasion best," Gunther said. [4:43 - 5:07]

Cody Rhodes had done the same thing at Clash at the Castle: Scotland back in June. Rhodes opened the show against AJ Styles, making way for Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

Cody Rhodes could likely face Solo Sikoa at WWE Bad Blood

Solo Sikoa revealed this past Friday on SmackDown that he was going after the Undisputed WWE Championship after Bash in Berlin. Cody Rhodes successfully defended the title against Kevin Owens in the first match of the night.

So it most likely means that Rhodes will face Sikoa at WWE Bad Blood on October 5th in Atlanta, Georgia. The American Nightmare previously defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sikoa at SummerSlam. He got some help from the returning Roman Reigns, who was out for revenge against his former Enforcer.

Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see what kind of development happens on SmackDown over the next few weeks. Reigns is gunning for revenge after getting taken out several weeks ago, while Owens teased a betrayal on Rhodes recently.

