Gunther confirms official change to group; is focused on something new after losing the WWE Intercontinental Title

Gunther has decided what he wants and has broken his silence on the major change he made to Imperium last week.

Last week, Ludwig Kaiser attacked Giovanni Vinci after they lost their match. The attack came only after the former Intercontinental Champion walked out, giving him what appeared to be a secret signal. Kaiser destroyed Vinci, leaving him unable to walk out, and then went over to a smiling Gunther backstage.

Now, though, Imperium knows what they want, and that's to look forward. The Ring General made it clear in his interview backstage on RAW Talk this week, speaking out after being asked about Giovanni Vinci and the betrayal by Ludwig Kaiser last week.

“In Imperium, we don’t look at the past. We look at the here, and now. And the here and now is the Ring General will become the next King of the Ring.”

Gunther has already taken the first step towards establishing himself as the next WWE King of the Ring

While the tournament has yet to start, The Ring General has already made a statement on tonight's show by defeating Xavier Woods, the previously crowned King of the Ring.

With the tournament set for after Backlash, it appears that he will be focusing entirely on winning it.

The details of the tournament are not known yet, but fans will have to wait to see what he does and who he faces. The finals of both King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.