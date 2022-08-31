Gunther makes surprise appearance at WWE NXT and confronts current champion

WWE SmackDown star Gunther made an unexpected appearance on the latest episode of NXT 2.0 to confront his former rival and current NXT United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate.

The latter is set to face Bron Breakker at World's Collide this Sunday in an NXT Championship unification match. The Ring General will be defending his Intercontinental Title the day before the event against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

On NXT 2.0, Tyler Bate ran to Gunther backstage, who gave him a short piece of advice. He reminded Bate that the NXT United Kingdom Championship has a legacy, a title that he held for over 800 days.

He also advised him to unleash the Tyler Bate that fought him for 45 minutes for the belt when he took on Bron Breakker at World's Collide. The Ring General informed Tyler that he needs to unify the titles, as European wrestling depends on it.

Gunther is not the only main roster superstar to make an appearance on tonight's show. A number of RAW and SmackDown talent showed up on the brand this week, including Finn Balor, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, Ciampa and Ricochet.

It'll be interesting to see what goes down at World's Collide.

Who do you think will become the new unified NXT Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Neda Ali