GUNTHER ends WWE Superstar's undefeated streak on NXT

Former NXT United Kingdom Champion GUNTHER has ended a WWE Superstar's undefeated streak on NXT 2.0.

The former WALTER and his Imperium stablemates took to the ring to confront Malcolm Bivens and Diamond Mine on last week's edition of NXT, prompting the previously undefeated Solo Sikoa to make the save. Following that, a match between the Imperium leader and the street fighter was announced for this week's NXT.

In the latest edition of the show, the match between Sikoa and GUNTHER took place. It was a hard-hitting affair, with both men laying in heavy power shots and landing high-impact offensive moves.

Eventually, "The Ring General" would prove too much for the upstart Sikoa. He defeated Solo with back-to-back powerbombs, ending the latter's undefeated streak.

GUNTHER's Imperium stablemates will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships next week

Though their commander-in-chief was victorious on this week's edition of NXT 2.0, Imperium has more business to take care of on next week's show.

Next Tuesday, the current NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner have reigned for over 120 days and will defend their titles against The Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine.

Julius and Brutus Creed earned their shot at the NXT Tag Titles by defeating MSK in the 2022 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

