Gunther defeats former WWE champion for the first time in 567 days on RAW

Gunther shared the ring with Otis on the latest episode of WWE RAW for the first time in over a year. The last time the two stars faced each other on the red brand was August 14, 2023.

The Ring General cut a promo on his opponent before the match and attacked the latter before the bell rang. Otis tried to fight back but got locked in a submission hold. The World Heavyweight Champion hit Otis with a big boot twice, sending him to the floor. He then toyed with the babyface but ended up getting dropped on the floor with a fallaway slam.

Otis slammed the champion's face on the announce table and sent him into the barricade. He delivered a chop in the corner and ran into the turnbuckles. Gunther hit him with a few chops and did another big boot. The Ring General got slammed with a back suplex, and the two stars exchanged chops.

Otis performed a bodyslam and hit a splash in the corner. He then did a back elbow, a slam, and hit a Caterpillar for a two-count. The Alpha Academy member missed a splash and ate a dropkick. Gunther did a clothesline and planted his opponent with a Jackknife Powerbomb to win the match.

