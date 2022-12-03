Gunther defeats former WWE Champion on SmackDown

Gunther collided with former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The New Day and Imperium have been involved in an angle on the Blue brand for a few weeks. On November 18, they teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on the heel stable in a six-man tag team match, which they won.

A singles match between the current Intercontinental Champion and Kofi Kingston was held on this week's SmackDown. Xavier Woods was not ringside for the bout, but Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were in Gunther's corner.

After the bell rang, Kingston immediately attacked The Ring General, but the latter took control and hit him with a backbreaker.

After Kofi hit the ropes, Ludwig Kaiser grabbed his legs, causing the former to fall. However, the referee didn't see it, as her attention was on the Imperium leader.

Just then, Braun Strowman's music hit and The Monster of All Monsters took out Kaiser and Vinci at ringside. Kofi Kingston took out The Ring General with an SOS, but the latter kicked out. Later on, Kofi ate a chop to the chest after diving off the top rope.

Gunther hit him with a powerbomb for a near fall. The Intercontinental Champion then delivered the The Last Symphony to emerge victorious.

