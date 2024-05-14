Gunther defeats legendary 23-time champion to advance to King of the Ring semifinals on RAW

Gunther appears to be a favorite to win the entire King of the Ring tournament, which culminates in less than two weeks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. To advance to the semifinals, he had to defeat a legendary 23-time champion, Kofi Kingston.

Despite losing the Intercontinental Championship and ending his reign at 666 days, The Ring General isn't pursuing the title he once lost. Instead, he is focusing on King of the Ring and is a huge favorite to win the entire tournament - even more so than legends like Randy Orton and veterans like LA Knight on SmackDown.

After The New Day's Kofi Kingston launched an assault before the bell rang, it took a while for Gunther to regain his momentum. However, he eventually did and got the better of Kingston, submitting him in an epic match to advance to the semifinals.

This, unfortunately, means that The King of the Ring will not remain with The New Day. Xavier Woods was taken out of the tournament by none other than The Ring General himself.

Kofi Kingston took the Austrian star to the limit, but he ultimately fell short against the record-breaking former Intercontinental Champion.

When Cathy Kelley pressed Ludwig Kaiser about Gunther's loss to Ilja Dragunov in NXT and controversial wins against Jey Uso and Sheamus, Kaiser simply dismissed her claims.

