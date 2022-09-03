Gunther defeats 4-time World Champion at WWE Clash at The Castle

Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Sheamus has won every major men's championship except the Intercontinental Championship. Last month, the Celtic Warrior punched his ticket to Wales when he won a Fatal-5-Way match and became the number one contender for the IC title.

Gunther has stayed dominant since making his debut on the main roster with Ludwig Kaiser in April 2022. Later, he defeated Ricochet on the June 24th edition of SmackDown to win the Intercontinental Championship.

After defeating Shinsuke Nakamura last month, The Ring General found a new challenger in the name of the Celtic Warrior.

The two finally met at one of the biggest events in the UK. Both superstars gave their best in one of the hardest-hitting matches of the night. In the closing moments, the champion hit Sheamus with a devastating clothesline to defeat the former champion and retain his title.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Ring General on the blue brand.

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi