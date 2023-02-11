Gunther's next opponent for the coveted Intercontinental Championship has been revealed on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

A fatal 4-way match was held on the blue brand this week to determine the number one contender for the title. The four competitors were Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross (with Scarlett), Santos Escobar (w/ Zelina Vega) and Madcap Moss, who was accompanied by his real-life partner, Emma.

IMPERIUM was in the skybox watching the match. After the bell rang to kick off the bout, Rey Mysterio went after Karrion Kross while Madcap Moss threw Escobar out of the ring. The Doomwalker then sent Moss out of the ring.

Escobar returned and also wanted a piece of Mysterio, but it led to an argument between him and Kross. The Master of the 619 went for a sitting senton and hit Kross with a hurricanrana.

Later on in the match, Kross tried to hit a powerbomb on Rey Mysterio, but the former WWE Champion reversed it and performed a 619. He was about to cap it off with a splash, but Scarlett pushed him off the apron.

After Escobar sent Kross and himself out of the ring, Madcap Moss hit Mysterio with a flying elbow drop to win the match. He will face Gunther for the I.C. Title next week on SmackDown.

Do you think Madcap will dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments below!

