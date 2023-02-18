Gunther defends his Intercontinental Championship against top star on WWE Smackdown

Gunther defeated Madcap Moss on WWE SmackDown to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

Last week on the blue brand, Madcap Moss shocked the world when he defeated Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross in a Fatal Four-Way match. Thus, he went on to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Before the match could take place tonight, Gunther reassured the fans that he would defeat Moss. Surprisingly, Madcap Moss put on a good showing in this match and stood toe-to-toe with the Intercontinental Champion.

He was able to match the Ring General blow for blow and even came so close to defeating him on multiple occasions. However, the Intercontinental Champion proved why he is a dominant champion when he regained control of the match and locked in the sleeper hold.

As Madcap Moss started to fade, Gunther turned him around and delivered a devastating powerbomb to secure the win and retain his Intercontinental Championship.

This marks another successful title defense for the Ring General, who is quickly becoming one of the most dominant champions in the modern era. We will have to wait and see who steps up to challenge him next.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

