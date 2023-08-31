Gunther earns praise from wrestling veteran for his emotional investment in matches

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette claimed that Gunther is his favorite wrestler in the world currently.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion has been in the middle of a dominant run. Since his main roster debut last year, he established dominance by winning the title. Since then, he has not been beaten for the gold, becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the Modern Era and the second overall.

This week on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that he was a fan of The Ring General. He explained that the Imperium Leader shows that he cares about the events in the ring, which is evident through his expressions.

Cornette felt that quality was essential, especially for a heel, and the IC Champ did it very well.

"Gunther is my favorite wrestler in the world right now. Everything he does is good... He sells what's going on around him, and he pitched a fu**ing fit. If the heel gets beaten, especially by an underdog or by a smaller guy or his nemesis or whoever, and he's not p**sed off or upset, why should the fans be happy about it?" [From 2:12 - 2:41]

Gunther and Imperium laid a beatdown on Chad Gable

This week on RAW, Chad Gable was in a match against Ludwig Kaiser. The former already has a count-out victory over Gunther, making him the only star on the main roster with a win over The Ring General.

Gable looked dominant and poised to win his battle with Kaiser. However, the rest of the Imperium intervened and started a Three-on-One assault. This left the former Olympian lying in the ring.

The Intercontinental Champion also announced that he would give Gable another shot at the title in a high-stakes match next week on RAW.

