Gunther facing 3-time WWE champion after potentially beating Pat McAfee is possible, says analyst

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Apr 24, 2025 16:32 GMT
Gunther (Image credit: WWE.com)
Gunther is seemingly heading into a feud with Pat McAfee after attacking the WWE RAW color commentator on the red brand. A WWE analyst recently suggested that The Ring General could fight a returning superstar after potentially beating the former football player.

Last Saturday, Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Two nights later, on RAW, the 37-year-old attacked Michael Cole. When McAfee came to his partner's aid, The Ring General choked him out. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts speculated that the two could now go head-to-head at Backlash next month.

The 41-year-old analyst suggested Gunther could beat McAfee in St. Louis before facing Rusev. The three-time United States Champion returned to WWE after being absent for several years last Monday on RAW, where he took out Alpha Academy. Roberts stated that the potential clash between The Ring General and the 39-year-old returning star would be an "absolute banger".

"Look, Rusev is back. If Gunther beats McAfee and then we move on to Gunther vs. Rusev at some point, woof! This version of Rusev vs. Gunther would be an absolute banger," he said. [1:05:02 - 1:05:19]
WWE is setting up Pat McAfee vs. Gunther at Backlash, says veteran

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman addressed Gunther's attack on Pat McAfee on the red brand.

The wrestling veteran predicted that the Stamford-based company is setting up a match between The Ring General and the RAW color commentator at Backlash:

"Clearly, they're gonna set up Gunther and Pat McAfee for a match at Backlash, I would think," he said.
It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H and his creative team have for Gunther in the coming weeks.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

About the author
Ahmed Hamdy

Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.

Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).

In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.

Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads.

Edited by Brandon Nell
