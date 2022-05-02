"It might be tricky" – WWE Superstar on how he'd fight Tyson Fury

During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, WWE Superstar GUNTHER talked about how he'd wrestle WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury.

GUNTHER recently debuted on WWE's main roster with former Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser (f.k.a. Marcel Barthel). Since making his blue brand debut, GUNTHER has regularly torn through local competitors and enhancement talent. Now, it seems as though The Ring General has his sights set on tougher competition.

During GUNTHER's recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Tyson Fury was a topic of conversation. Fury recently went back and forth with Drew McIntyre in the media, and rumors of a potential confrontation circulated. GUNTHER, however, has a game plan for taking on The Gypsy King, though he did mention that a wrestling match with Fury would be tricky:

“It might be tricky with the chops though, he’s got a long reach, he’s got long arms himself, I should not try to get that close. I might need to go to the legs more than that.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

GUNTHER had big praise for Tyson Fury

Though The Ring General talked about fighting The Gypsy King, he was very complimentary about the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

Saying some WWE Superstars, including him, watched Fury's most recent fight in the locker room, Gunther talked about the clash and praised his unorthodox style:

“Actually, we watched the fight in the locker room the other day, massive crowd, really crazy. It’s great because he’s so unorthodox I think, he doesn’t look like the best athlete in the world, but in his sport, he is. If I will get the chance to wrestle him in WWE, I will definitely be very open to that.”

With Gunther yet to face a serious competition on the main roster, such a vast step-up would certainly be a test for the Austrian.

