Gunther finally gets WWE World Heavyweight Championship match; major star included in huge bout

Gunther has been going after the King of the Ring tournament since returning to RAW after WrestleMania, but it appears that the star's next step has already been decided, and it's to go after the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther and Chad Gable were both in the title match, as was Jey Uso.

At WrestleMania XL, although Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the world title, he was not able to celebrate for long. Soon after his win, he was unable to do much more than look on as he was pinned by Damian Priest. The Scottish Warrior had taunted CM Punk for too long, and the latter had caught Drew by surprise by attacking him.

Damian Priest cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to take advantage and won the title, making McIntyre's big win a thing of the past.

With Priest as the champion now and facing Jey Uso this weekend at Backlash, it seems that one of the future challengers has been decided. During the WWE Live Event in Bologna, the former Intercontinental Champion challenged Damian Priest for the title in a Fatal Four-Way match that also featured Jey and Chad Gable.

Priest was able to retain, but now that Gunther appears to be in the title picture, things seem to be setting up to change within the company. For the time being, it remains to be seen if The Ring General is able to win the King of the Ring tournament, which will conclude later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Gunther and The Imperium have gone through a split

There has been a split within The Imperium, as Gunther was disappointed with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci after they lost a tag team match to The New Day.

A secret message appeared to be exchanged between Kaiser and The Ring General, where the star attacked his partner and left Vinci unable to move.

Later on, during the WWE Draft, while the former Intercontinental Champion and Kaiser were drafted to RAW, Vinci went to SmackDown.

