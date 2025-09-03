Gunther is on former WWE star's radar: "The stiff guy" (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar was recently asked about who he would like to face if he wrestled today. According to him, Gunther was on top of his list.

The star being talked about is JTG, who had a phenomenal run with Shad Gaspard in the Stamford-based promotion. While their tag team, Cryme Tyme, never won a title in WWE, they had a memorable run that ended with being defeated by Jericho and Big Show at SummerSlam. The finish of that match was considered a wrong move by a section of fans, who wanted Cryme Tyme to win the Unified Tag Team Championship.

JTG talked about his current work this week on UnSKripted. When asked about who he would like to face on the current Triple H-led roster, JTG picked Gunther and stated:

"You know, uh, what's his name? The former champ. The stiff guy. I don't know why I am getting blank... Gunther yeah. I'll have some fun with Gunther, yeah."

You can check out the full video here:

The former WWE star is unlikely to return

JTG apparently had some talks with both WWE and AEW a while back, but nothing really amounted to much, and he was left without any offers.

Speaking on a previous episode of UnSKripted, JTG talked about how he had been in the Stamford-based promotion's Hall of Fame ceremony, where they inducted Shad Gaspard. He said:

"No, not AEW or TNA. Just NWA and when I went back to... WrestleMania, the year that Shad was inducted backstage, there was some talks. But you know, nothing, you know, no follow back on each end."

JTG still performs on the independent circuit from time to time. However, only time will tell if he will join one of the major promotions down the line.

