Gunther gets huge win one day after challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title; has repeated history

One day after challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther has already picked up a big win ahead of Backlash.

The star lost the Fatal Four-way match for Damian Priest's title at WWE's Bologna house show. It was one of his first big losses since returning to competition after losing his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, he has his targets set now for what he wants to do next, with the King of the Ring in his near future.

As he got ready to compete in the tournament, he had a massive match in Vienna, Austria, before his own home crowd. The star knew what he was doing as he faced the newly turned heel, Chad Gable. Gunther got an incredible reception in his home country and was the babyface for once.

He picked up a big win over Chad Gable.

At this time, he has no match for Backlash itself. Since he's part of RAW, it's unlikely that a new match will be added for him on SmackDown before the show takes place.

However, he seems set to compete for King of the Ring, and if so, he will have the chance to be in the finals at an upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

Gunther has changed Imperium completely as well

Since returning, Gunther has re-invented the Imperium. Ludwig Kaiser attacked Giovanni Vinci after they lost a match, and the Ring General walked out on them.

The former Intercontinental Champion had given Kaiser a secret message before he headed to the back, and he was pleased with the results.

Kaiser decimated Vinci, who has now been sent to the other brand. This means they will not get any revenge, even if he were ready for it.

