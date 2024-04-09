Gunther getting suspended from WWE after losing the IC title at WrestleMania should've happened, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo pitched how the company should have booked Gunther after the latter lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The Ring General's historic 666-day title reign came to an end on Night One of Showcase of Immortals where he was defeated by Sami Zayn. Following the loss, the Austrian star was not present on RAW while the rest of his faction members faced Sami and Chad Gable in a tag team match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that WWE should have booked Gunther to destroy multiple stars on the red brand, leading to him getting suspended for some time.

Russo also recalled when WWE booked The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker) similarly:

"I watched a show today [review of Attitude Era]. The Brothers of Destruction just came together a week before SummerSlam. So, this is the first show after SummerSlam but it’s on a Saturday night because they probably had the dog show. The entire show was every single match, Kane and Taker come down and destroy. They should have done that with freaking Gunther. And then bro, here’s the deal, do that with Gunther and let him destroy freaking everybody and then suspend his bu*t. Suspend him for a month, the cooling-off period. Do something like that, bro. To just not have the guy on the show, kills the guy." [43:40 onwards]

The Imperium leader is expected to move to the main event picture after dropping the Intercontinental Championship a few days back. Sami Zayn, meanwhile, will defend the title against Chad Gable next week on RAW.

