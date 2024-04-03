Gunther gives his honest take on whether Cody Rhodes deserves to finish his story at WrestleMania 40

Gunther has commented on whether he thinks Cody Rhodes should finish his story at WWE WrestleMania XL.

One of the reasons The American Nightmare returned to the company back in 2022 was to do what his legendary father Dusty Rhodes never could, which is win the biggest prize in pro wrestling, the WWE Championship. The RAW star failed to capture the title at last year's 'Mania, but he has another chance to make history when he takes on Roman Reigns this Sunday night.

During a recent interview with The Independent, Gunther stated that it's not up to him to decide whether or not Cody Rhodes deserves to finish the story at WrestleMania 40. He added that Roman Reigns has worked hard as well, and it'll be interesting to see how things play out.

“Who am I to say who deserves what? Roman is in this position because he worked for it. What does he not deserve? It didn’t fall from the sky, he worked hard and went through a lot of struggles. But so did Cody. That’s the unfair thing of being in this business sometimes. There are a lot of people that deserve things, but very few get it in the end, so we’ll see how it plays out. Most important is that it’ll be exciting for the audience," said Gunther. [H/T - The Independent]

Gunther says he'll remain Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40

The Ring General also has a title to defend at The Show of Shows. He will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn.

In the same interview, Gunther acknowledged that his rival is a big fan favorite, and that both of them were opposites. However, he said he was looking forward to remaining the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40.

“Sami is someone who is great at connecting with the audience. How he is as a person really translates well to what he is in the ring. People really like that and I can see why. He and I, we couldn’t be bigger opposites. At the end of the day, that’s all good for him, but I’m focused on still being the Intercontinental Champion after that," he said.

Gunther will enter WrestleMania 40 as the I.C. Champion for the second year in a row. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll leave as champion again like last year.

