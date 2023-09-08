Gunther is handed a new nickname after making WWE history 

Gunther broke a record held by The Honky Tonk Man earlier today as he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Several fans and wrestlers have reacted to the news about The Ring General making history, and it appears that he has now been handed a new nickname. Many of the reactions from fans and WWE Superstars alike refer to Gunther by the same name, "GOATher."

It seems that he is now seen by many as one of the greatest of all time. Now that his name will be in the record books, there's nothing to stop him from adding this to his Ring General persona.

The man himself and WWE shared a post to announce that he had broken the record, with the likes of Top Dolla and several fans rushing to comment on the development.

Top Dolla has coined the new nickname for The Ring General

Who will be the man to dethrone Gunther?

For 454 days, Gunther has reigned over the main roster and has managed to overcome every obstacle in his way. Despite being stuck in the shadow of Roman Reigns' lengthy world title reign, The Ring General has been able to make his own championship run stand out and has now made history in his own right.

Several potential candidates can dethrone the IC Champion, with many fans pushing for his own friend, Ludwig Kaiser, to finally turn on him and capture the gold. Imperium has been a large part of his character on the main roster and has helped him retain his championship numerous times.

The Ring General has recently had some issues with Alpha Academy. But following his incredible win over Chad Gable in the main event of WWE RAW this week, this feud could now be over unless there's a way to push it till Fastlane 2023.

Do you think the Austrian will lose his championship in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

