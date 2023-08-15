Gunther interrupted by future title contender ahead of major match on WWE RAW

WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther was recently interrupted by his future challenger, Chad Gable.

The Ring General is on track to surpass the Honky Tank Man's 454-day reign to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE. Meanwhile, Gable had earned the right to challenge for the championship by winning a fatal four-way number one contender's match on Monday Night RAW last week.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Imperium leader Gunther addressed the number one contender for his championship. He said that Gable impressed him and even hailed him as the best athlete in the WWE. However, Gunther noted that it would be ridiculous to think that the former Olympian was a threat to the Ring General.

Gable then made his way to the ring and interrupted Gunther. He said this was the opportunity he had been waiting for his entire life. He was confident of his chances and challenged Imperium member Giovanni Vinci to a singles match later that night.

Gunther and Gable had faced each other on an episode of Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. Gunther was able to walk out with the win, but it was pretty evident that the master of the Alpha Academy could give the champion a run for his money.

It will be interesting to see if Gable is the one to halt Gunther's dominance.

Is Gunther one of the greatest Intercontinental champions we have ever seen? Let us know in the comments.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here