Gunther justifies his controversial "dark ages" comment for respected former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar, and longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther felt the Ultimate Warrior's championship reign was one of the dark ages of wrestling.

This past week on WWE's the Bump, the Ring General made some controversial claims about Warrior's wrestling skills. His comments divided the wrestling world, with some coming out in support of the star, while others were outraged by the seemingly insulting remarks.

In an exclusive interview with The Ringer, the Intercontinental Champion justified his comments. He claimed that many wrestling pundits were supportive of his statement. He then pointed out that Warrior was just a bodybuilder with face paint and limited wrestling skills. He found it hard to believe how the Hall of Famer held the WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship at the same time.

"I meant the dark ages of wrestling. I mean, if a guy with tassels, face paint, and minimal wrestling skills holds the two prestigious titles in the business, then something's wrong. How can you not get my point?" [From 59:25 - 59:43]

Gunther will face The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames

At this year's Survivor Series, Gunther will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Miz.

At this point, the Austrian Anomaly has held the IC title for well over 500 days, and defeated the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and many more throughout this reign.

The A-Lister will now try and put a stop to this historic reign. He became the number one contender after besting Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Ivar in a Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Miz can win the IC title for the ninth time in his career.

What are your thoughts on Gunther's incredible reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

